Visually impaired girl memorized Quran at 7

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Hunain Ashraf Abolainian Mohamed is an 11-year-old Egyptian girl who lost her eyes to cancer at an early age. Hunain, who lives in the country’s Sharqia Governorate, was taken to hospital for high temperature one day at the age of 3. There, she was diagnosed with cancer and went through chemotherapy for two months. She survived the cancer but lost her eyes.

After recovering from cancer, Hunain started learning the Quran by heart. She managed to memorize the entire Quran at the age of 7.Since then, she has taken part in some 20 Quran competitions and won all of them. The Holy Quran is the only religious Scripture that is memorized by its followers. Innumerable persons in every Muslim community have memorized the Quran since the first day it was revealed. The Quran has 30 Juzes (parts), 114 Surahs (chapters) and 6,236 verses.