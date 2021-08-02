Shia religious centers in Kuwait being prepared for Muharram

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Shia Muslims in Kuwait are preparing Hussainiyas and other religious centers to host mourning rituals in the lunar Hijri Month of Muharram. According to Al-Rai Media website, the religious centers will host the rituals in coordination with the ministries of interior and health and while fully observing the health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mohmmad Ashour, who is in charge of Ashour Hussainiya and Hamad Bu Hamad, in charge of Al Bu Hamad Husseiniya, underlined that the number of mourners will be limited and social distancing will be maintained during the rituals. Meanwhile, some Shia religious centers have announced that they will organize mourning programs virtually this year. Some 35 percent of Kuwait’s 3.5 million population are Shia Muslims.

Every year in Muharram, Shia Muslims around the world commemorate the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS), and his companions. Imam Hussain (AS), a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and his 72 companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.