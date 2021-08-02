Al-Wefaq calls on Bahraini authorities to release all political prisoners

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain Mirror: The Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society of Bahrain called on the authorities to release three of the political prisoners who suffer difficult health conditions. “We call for the release of sick prisoners who are suffering from diseases in prisons, particularly Sheikh Abduljalil Al-Moqdad, Mr. Hassan Mushaima and Dr. Abduljalil Al-Singace as well as all sick prisoners,” the society said via its Twitter account.

It added “We stress the need to clear prisons and release all figures and political prisoners who are in prisons for demanding democratic transition, justice and respect for human rights.”