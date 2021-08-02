Islamic encyclopaedia published in Kazakhstan

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: An Islamic encyclopaedia will be published in Kazakhstan under the supervision of Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly, Grand Mufti of the Central Asian country. According to the Iranian Cultural Center in Kazakhstan, Toureh Ali Ghadeer, eminent intellectual and head of the historical literature and Turkic Studies Department of Mukhtar Avizev Institute in Kazakhstan, introduced different parts of the encyclopaedia.

He said that the alphabetically-ordered collection will be published in 4 or 5 volumes. The first volume of the encyclopaedia will include articles about Islam, he added. Each of the volumes, to cover 560 to 640 pages, will also include interpretation of about 3500 terms, as well as pictures and geographical maps. He said that the grand Mufti of the country has stressed the need for working to ensure the scholarly richness of the encyclopaedia.