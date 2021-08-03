Date :Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 | Time : 05:49 |ID: 224397 | Print

Saudi officials: High and middle school students can return to school

SHAFAQNA High school and middle school students can go back to school once the academic year begins, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Education said.

The ministry also said that Elementary and preschool students will be exempt from returning until 70 percent herd immunity has been achieved through double dosage.

The Saudi Ministry of Education and Health had previously asked students 12 years of age and older to receive two doses of Corona vaccine in order to attend classes.

It is possible to start any economic, commercial, cultural, welfare, sports and related activities if two doses of Corona vaccine are given.

