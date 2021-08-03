How important is it to study the religion of Islam?

SHAFAQNA – Although Jihad (in the way of Allah (SWT)) is one of the pillars of the religion, and if the Prophet (PBUH) or Imam (AS) issues an order for war, all (able) Muslims must take part in the war; but those who are studying religious sciences/theology are exempt from this duty. And enough individuals from Muslim communities must continuously study religious sciences in educational institutions [1].

