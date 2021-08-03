What is Islamic view on economic power?

SHAFAQNA – Islam supports two forces, and these two are related to asceticism (Zohd) and the world (Dunya). Spiritually we must be so strong that the wealth and properties of this world cannot make us their slaves. And economically we must try to attain wealth and property from legitimate ways in order to be able to utilize this material and economic power [1].

[1] Majmo’e’ye Athaar-e-Ustad Shahid Motahhari (RA), Vol. 25, Page 455.