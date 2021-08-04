Sheikh Hassan Ali Isfahani (Nukhudaki)

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Razavi: Haj Sheikh Hassan Ali Isfahani (RA), known as “Nukhudaki”- son of Mulla Ali- was born on Zil-Qa’dah in 1279 A.H. in Isfahan. He received the preliminary education from his respected father, and then achieved mystic levels in the presence of his reverend teacher, late Haj Mirza Sadiq. Then he learned mathematics, astronomy, Fiqh (Jurisprudence), and Usul (theology) from late Mulla Muhammad-i-Kashi. After acquiring philosophy and rational sciences, he went to the holy citiy of Najaf, where after acquiring religious asceticism and spirituality, he attained high spiritual positions and wonders. Then, he returned to Isfahan and later to the holy city of Mashhad. A revelation occurred to him in Mashhad that persuaded him to reside in Mashhad forever. Finally, this distinguished scholar passed away in 1361 A.H. at the age of 82 and was buried in the northern side of Inqilab courtyard of Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine, adjacent to the Abbasi Balcony.