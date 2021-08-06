Works of cladding with streaky Kashi in Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine in Karbala (photos)

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: The work of covering the gate of Imam Al-Hassan (AS) from the inside, with the streaky Karbalai Kashi, decorations and inscriptions exceeded 90%, and work is still underway to complete the rest that will be ready before the Ziyarat of the tenth of Muharram. The Head of the Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, Engineer Diaa Majeed Al-Sa’egh, stated to Al-Kafeel Network: “After the completion of the cladding of the interior walls of the Imam Hassan (AS) Gate which is considered to be one of the important gates of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, the finishing works have reached the end of the cladding of the Karbalai Kashi streaky with gold and with various inscriptions and decorations.”

He added: “After the end of these works, we will proceed according to what was planned by installing inscriptions and decorations on the ceiling, which works require extreme precision, especially that the decorations and inscriptions are inspired by those of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine.” He concluded: “The staffs of the operating company affiliated to the Ardh Al-Quds Contracting Company have developed a work plan that includes all the nine gates of the Holy Shrine, in a sequential manner, with a design that harmonizes architecturally and artistically with its external entrance on the one hand, and the holy courtyard on the other.”