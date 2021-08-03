US Embassy in Kabul: Hazaras are always target of purposeful killings by ISIS and Taliban

SHAFAQNA- The US Embassy in Afghanistan has warned of the continuing killing of Hazaras by extremist groups in the country.

The Washington embassy in Kabul wrote on its official Facebook page: “Hazara citizens in Afghanistan have always been the target of purposeful attacks and killings by ISIS and the Taliban.” “We have received reports of the killing of more than 40 civilians in the Malistan District of Ghazni Province. If confirmed, it would be considered a war crime and could be part of a human rights violation,” the embassy wrote.

Members of the People’s Council of Malistan District in Ghazni in southern Afghanistan say Taliban forces have attacked the area, killing more than 40 people and displacing 3,000 families. The Taliban have taken over large parts of Afghanistan and fighting continues in various parts of the country. The Hazaras in Afghanistan are predominantly Shia Muslims and have always been the target of deadly attacks by the Taliban and other terrorist and takfiri groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English