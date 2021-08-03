Date :Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 | Time : 15:33 |ID: 224455 | Print

Tokyo Olympics Competitions: Iranian Wrestler Wins Olympic Bronze in 97kg Greco-Roman Wrestling Style

SHAFAQNA-  Iranian wrestler Mohammadhadi Saravi won a bronze medal in men’s Greco-Roman 97 kilogram in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In the bronze medal match on Tuesday, Saravi gained a 9-2 victory over Finland’s Arvi Martin Savolainen. Saravi’s medal was the second medal of Iran’s delegation at the Olympics after the first one was snatched by Javad Foroughi on the first day of the event. Mohammadreza Geraei will play in the final of Greco-Roman men’s 67kg category on Wednesday while the freestyle wrestler will also start their competitions, according to Mehr News Agency.

 

