Muslims enjoy full freedom in Russia: Moscow’s Mufti

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Mufti of Moscow, Mufti Ildar Hazrat Alyautdinov, said Muslims in Russia enjoy full freedom. Speaking to Sputnik on the side-lines of an international conference in Cairo, Egypt, he said Muslims in his country enjoy all the citizenship rights. Russia is a large country with a population of 146 million and there are some 20 million Muslims living in the country, he noted. Alyautdinov added that Muslims have been in Russia for centuries and have full freedom to practice their religion.

“We have very good ties with the Russian government and Christian and Jewish people. We are one family and there is no place for religious or racial discord.” The relations between Muslims and followers of other faiths are based on friendship and cooperation, Alyautdinov stated.

The international conference on “Fatwa Authorities in Digital Age” is being held in Egypt on august 3-4. Scholars, Muftis, religious leaders and public figures from 85 countries are taking part in the conference, held under the umbrella of the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide.

According to the organizers, the conference aims at implementing a set of strategic goals of the Fatwa Authorities in the digital age with a view to open channels of communication and cooperation with Fatwa institutions worldwide by utilizing modern technology in serving the craft of issuing fatwa. The conference will include launching a number of new initiatives to regulate and achieve a major leap in the digital Fatwa issuance inside and outside Egypt, they said.