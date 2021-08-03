Encyclopaedia of Seerah of Hazrat Abu-Talib (A.S) Unveiled

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A 20-volume encyclopaedia of the Seerah of Hazrat Abu-Talib (AS) was unveiled in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq. According to the website of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine, Mushtaq Salih Al-Muzaffar, Director of Imam Hussain (AS) Scientific Assembly, said that the collection was unveiled during the fifth edition of an international scholarly conference titled: “Abu-Talib (AS), Human, Faithful and Poet”.

The conference aimed to clarify various aspects of Hazrat Abu-Talib’s (AS) character. Researchers and scholars participating in the program highlighted his virtues, his character and his faith. A total of 55 research papers were presented at the conference, held in two days with the participation of researchers and scholars from Iraq and a number of other countries.