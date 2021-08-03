https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/93E188A6-1379-4314-9770-D9D43B6A8FAA.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-03 20:31:072021-08-03 20:31:07Photos: Ceremony for endorsing Ebrahim Raisi's presidential decree
Photos: Ceremony for endorsing Ebrahim Raisi’s presidential decree
SHAFAQNA- The ceremony for endorsing Ebrahim Raisi’s presidential decree by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was held on August 3.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
