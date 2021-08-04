Is it possible for Muslims to learn from non-Muslims?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Literal wisdom/Hikmah (knowledge of what is true or right coupled with just judgment as to action) is the vital feature (element) for the (Muslim) believer to look for. Therefore, seek it even if it is with Moshrik (polytheist). Because it is more appropriate for you to seek it (wisdom) and you are more eligible for attaining it and acting upon it [1].

