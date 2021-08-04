What can the believer send forward for the hereafter?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: The one who dies, the people will ask: What has he/she left behind? But the angels ask: What has he/she sent forward? May God forgive your fathers/mothers, send some of your wealth in advance, to remain with God (leave it with God) and do not leave it all for the inheritors, because it is Wajib for you to account for it (to be able to justify for it) [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 203.