https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/islamic-guidance-1.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-08-04 10:14:272021-08-04 10:14:27What can the believer send forward for the hereafter?
What can the believer send forward for the hereafter?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: The one who dies, the people will ask: What has he/she left behind? But the angels ask: What has he/she sent forward? May God forgive your fathers/mothers, send some of your wealth in advance, to remain with God (leave it with God) and do not leave it all for the inheritors, because it is Wajib for you to account for it (to be able to justify for it) [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 203.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!