Tokyo Olympics Competitions:Iran’s Greco-Roman Wrestler Wins Gold

SHAFAQNA- Iranian wrestler Mohammadreza Geraei won a gold medal in men’s Greco-Roman 67 kilogram in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In the gold medal match on Wednesday, Geraei gained a 9-1 victory over Ukraine’s Parviz Nasibov . Geraei ’s medal was the second gold medal of Iran’s delegation at the Olympics after the first one was snatched by Javad Foroughi on the first day of the event.

Egypt’s Wrestler Mohamed ‘Kesho’ Ibrahim Elsayed has won the bronze medal of this category after beating the 2018 World Champion Artem Surkov of Russia. The 23-year-old Kesho defeated 7-6 veteran Korean wrestler Hasu Ryu (33), who won the world title in 2013 and 2017, in Round of 16. In the quarters he won by technical points (7-7) against Karen Aslanyan of Armenia. Kesho’s bronze medal is Egypt’s third bronze medal at the Prestigious Tkoyo event after the two bronze medals by Hedaya Malak and Seif Eissa in Taekwondo, according to Ahramonline.