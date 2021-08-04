Saudi FM: We will not normalize our relations with Israel

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud has said that the country has no intention of joining the Abraham Accords on normalizing relations with Israel.

Speaking at a security seminar, bin Farhan said: “Without a lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, there will be no real security in the region, so a solution must be found to establish a Palestinian state.”

The Saudi Foreign Minister further praised the country’s relations with Qatar and stressed: “Al-Ala agreement led to the resolution of disputes and proved its effectiveness in strengthening the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Alliance.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English