On Beirut blast anniversary, Pope Francis pledges to visit Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- On the first anniversary of a massive explosion in Beirut, Pope Francis said he had a great desire to visit Lebanon.

Pope Francis during his weekly General Audience said he was thinking of the Lebanon “a year after the terrible port explosion in its capital, Beirut, with its toll of death and destruction. I think above all of the victims and their families, the many injured, and those who lost their homes and livelihoods,” he noted, Vatican News reported.

Pope Franc appealed for the Middle Eastern country of Lebanon, calling on the international community to provide “concrete assistance.” Donors should help Lebanon “on a path of resurrection”, he said. He called for “concrete gestures, not just words” because many who had lost their homes and jobs were tired and deluded. “Dear Lebanese, my desire to come to visit you is great. And I will not tire of praying for you so that Lebanon returns to being a message of brotherhood, a message of peace for all of the Middle East,” he said, according to Reuters.