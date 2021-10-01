Imam Hussain’s (A.S) description of Islamic society during Umayyad rule

SHAFAQNA- The event of Ashura is filled with steadfastness and heroism of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his loyal companions. Therefore, this aspect of that great event has been more impressive than its other aspects, and it has a particular significance. Most people look at Karbala from this perspective and identify it with this characteristic. The steadfastness and gallantries were demonstrated by both Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions. Regarding the bravery of Imam Hussain (A.S), it suffices to mention his sayings from his journey to Medina until his martyrdom.

Imam Hussain (A.S) delivered this speech in Karbala:

“The world has changed beyond recognition: its goodness has receded and nothing remains of it except for drops, like the drops of water that remain in a jar [when it is emptied of its contents] and a despicable sustenance like unwholesome pasture. Don’t you see that truth is not acted upon and falsehood is not refrained from? Let the believer earnestly desire meeting God, for I do not consider death to be anything but bliss and living with the oppressors anything but humiliation.”

Imam’s (AS) speech comprises three points that deserve reflection:

1- The condition of the world at that time (the social, political and spiritual situation).

2- The people’s disregard of truth and inclination towards falsehood.

3- Need for aversion towards the world and desire to meet God.

The condition of the world at that time

Change takes place in two ways: a thing may change without losing its fundamental features or it may change beyond recognition. The change which the people and society underwent during the Umayyad affliction was of the second type, change beyond recognition from what it was during the time of the Messenger of God. The Muslims reverted to pre-Islamic (Jahiliyah) customs and values although they did not renege on Islam. However pre-Islamic customs, values and ideas returned, and the Umayyads regained, in the new dispensation, the positions of influence which they occupied during the pre-Islamic period, based on the same values and concepts.

In his speech, the Imam is saying: What was left for the people during that time of trial by way of sustenance for their hearts, souls and minds was too meagre to save man from corruption, like unwholesome pasture, which, as a result of plant epidemic, becomes scorched and yellow with a few patches of green here and there.

Such was the condition of society when it was gripped by this tribulation [i.e. the Umayyad scourge], because all goodness that was in the people’s souls had been swept away and nothing was left of it except the drops that remain in a water container after its contents have been poured out, drops that cannot quench one’s thirst.

The peoples disregard for truth and their inclination toward falsehood

The Imam (A.S) says: “Do you not see that the truth is not acted upon and falsehood is not refrained from?”

This is the second part of the Imam’s (AS) address which alludes to the sign of the dwindling of innate nature and weakening of the conscience. Don’t you see that the right thing is not being done? Had innate nature been flowing in their souls, the people would not have ceased to act on the truth, but when man’s nature becomes corrupted he loses the motive to act upon the truth. Conversely, a sound nature and conscience reject falsehood and consider it repulsive, just as normal feelings and tastes loath offensive food and drink. When one’s feelings become dysfunctional he no longer considers loathsome what normal people do.

Likewise, when one’s conscience and innate nature are sound and unimpaired he deems the truth to be truth and falsehood to be falsehood, acts on the former and refrains, and also prevents others, from the latter. But when his innate nature and conscience are corrupted he will not have the motive for working with the truth nor a deterrent from accepting falsehood. The foregoing is a precise picture of the misfortune that struck the people in the wake of this Umayyad-caused tribulation. The Imam (A.S) painted this picture on the Day of Ashura.

Need for aversion to the world and desire to meet God

Imam Hussain (A.S) said: “Let the believer desire to meet God, for I do not consider death to be anything but bliss, and living with oppressors anything but humiliation.” This statement in the Imam’s (AS) speech contains two feelings:

(1) The world no longer had anything that the believer could desire; wares and pleasures could not attract or make him incline towards them. This feeling urges asceticism and aversion towards worldly pleasures.

(2) A yearning to meet God is most pleasing thing to the believer. This is clearly stated by Imam Hussain (A.S) in the above address. Death is a way to meet God and through it the veils over the believers’ hearts are removed, so that they may witness the grandeur and beauty of God which they could not witness in worldly life, and in this resides the believer’s bliss and joy in the hereafter. How can the joys and blessings of paradise be compared with the joy of meeting God in the hereafter?

Thus, to the believer, death constitutes nothing but bliss. There is nothing in the life of this world that may bind him to it except the company of the righteous and the best of people, or righteous deeds such as maintaining good, praying, glorifying God, upholding justice, trustworthiness, truth, and being prepared for sacrifice, martyrdom. The believer may be tied to the world but when it is bereft of these values, the righteous become scarce and the faithful encounter nothing in this world except deception, rivalry, oppression, lies and perfidy which they become weary of and detest. They feel that the world is a prison.

Sources:

Ashura, Muhammad Mahdi Al-Asifi

Heroic Manifestations of Ashura, Abdullah Jawadi Amuli