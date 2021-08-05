What happens to those who deceive people?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) who said: The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: The one who is seeking to attain a place in the hearts of the people and gain their satisfaction by lying, deceit and sin, causes God’s Wrath. The consequence of such (inappropriate) act is that Allah (SWT) will make those who praised such person and their hearts were attracted to him/her, to dispraise (disapprove) him/her (eventually)! In another words, God will do something that the ones who used to say: Long live to such a person; to change and say: Down with such a person! This is Divine Tradition [1].

[1] Rasa’ele Bangedy (Hobb-e-Donya), Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Page 325.