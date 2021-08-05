https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/imam-kadhim.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-08-05 10:25:192021-08-05 10:25:19Why enhanced understanding of the religion is so important?
Why enhanced understanding of the religion is so important?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the seventh Shia Imam, Musa Al-Kadhim (AS) who said: Gain enhanced understanding of the religion of God and be wise. Because enhanced comprehension of the religion is the key to intuition and vision, accomplishment of worship, and a tool to rise to lofty status as well as attainment of high ranks in religion and the world [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 321.
