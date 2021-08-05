Date :Thursday, August 5th, 2021 | Time : 10:25 |ID: 224621 | Print

Why enhanced understanding of the religion is so important?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the seventh Shia Imam, Musa Al-Kadhim (AS) who said: Gain enhanced understanding of the religion of God and be wise. Because enhanced comprehension of the religion is the key to intuition and vision, accomplishment of worship, and a tool to rise to lofty status as well as attainment of high ranks in religion and the world [1].

