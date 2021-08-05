Tokyo Olympics: Iran’s Hassan Yazdani Wins Silver In Men’s Freestyle 86kg Wrestling

SHAFAQNA- Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani won a silver medal in men’s Freestyle 86kg Wrestling in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Yazdani ’s medal was the first silver medal of Iran’s delegation at the Olympics . Hassan Yazdani lost the final 4-3 to USA’s David Taylor in the very last seconds. Russian Artur Naifonov and Myles Amine from San Marino won the bronze medals .