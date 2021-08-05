https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/YAZDANI.jpg 413 620 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-05 13:51:452021-08-05 13:57:34Tokyo Olympics: Iran's Hassan Yazdani Wins Silver In Men's Freestyle 86kg Wrestling
Tokyo Olympics: Iran’s Hassan Yazdani Wins Silver In Men’s Freestyle 86kg Wrestling
SHAFAQNA- Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani won a silver medal in men’s Freestyle 86kg Wrestling in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Yazdani ’s medal was the first silver medal of Iran’s delegation at the Olympics . Hassan Yazdani lost the final 4-3 to USA’s David Taylor in the very last seconds. Russian Artur Naifonov and Myles Amine from San Marino won the bronze medals .
