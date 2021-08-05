Ebrahim Raeisi takes oath of office as Iran’s new president

SHAFAQNA-Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi took the oath of office as Iran’s new president during a ceremony at the Parliament on Thursday.

The ceremony started around 17:15 (Tehran’s local time) with the presence of Iranian lawmakers as well as guests from over 70 countries. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i delivered a speech before President Raeisi took the oath of office. Due to the conditions regarding the pandemic, the ceremony will end sooner than the ones held for previous presidents.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi took the oath of office before parliament.

“In the presence of the holy Koran and before the nation, I swear to the omnipotent God to safeguard the official religion of the country and the Islamic Republic as well as the country’s constitution,” he told parliament and foreign dignitaries in the ceremony. He swore to use all his talents in implementing the responsibilities given to him.

“I swear to dedicate myself to serving the people and the country, promoting religion and morality, supporting the right and spreading justice, and refraining from any authoritarianism, and supporting the freedom and dignity of individuals and the rights that the Constitution recognizes for the nation.”

He also swore to not hesitate to take actions for protecting the borders and political, economic and cultural independence of the country and to protect the power that the nation has given to him as a sacred trust like a pious trustee and hand it over to the next elected individual, Mehr News Agency reported.

Raeisi also addressed the session. After Raeisi’s speech, Ghalibaf said the process of reviewing the new cabinet will start as of Sunday. He thanked all those who participated in the session and announced its termination.

Afghanistan’s President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Iraqi President Barham Salih, Venezuelan vice president, Bangladesh’s foreign minister, deputy foreign minister of South Korea, Ghana’s deputy foreign minister, leader of Shia community in Turkey, deputy speaker of Kazakhstan’s parliament, head of supreme council of Kyrgyzstan, as well as parliament speakers from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Zanzibar, Syria, Tanzania, and Niger t00ke part in the ceremony.

Deputy speaker of the Malaysian Parliament, Ghana’s tourism minister, director general of Italy’s Foreign Ministry, and secretary-general of OPEC also participated in the event.

High-ranking officials of the European Union headed by Deputy Secretary-General of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Action Enrique Mora arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to take part in the ceremony. The EU ambassador to Vienna and head of the Iran Action Desk in the European Union accompany Mora in the visit, according to IRNA.