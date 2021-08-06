How can the situation of those who are deviated from the God’s Straight Path be described?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: The worst individuals with God are those who Allah (SWT) has left them to themselves to deviate from the Straight (Right, Direct) Path and are without guide. If they are invited to the worldly goods/possessions, they will try to death (to get them); but when they are invited to the hereafter and its various blessings, they are lethargic (sluggish and apathetic) [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 103.