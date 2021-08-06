https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/allah3.jpg 164 292 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-08-06 10:11:332021-08-06 10:11:33What Did God Make Wajib For Divine Leaders?
What Did God Make Wajib For Divine Leaders?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Allah (SWT) has made it Wajib (religious duty Commanded by God and must be obeyed) for the Divine Leaders to make it obligatory for themselves to have a standard of life like the poorer/weaker people of the society; in order that the poverty of the poor does not make him to disobey God (and they are protected from sin and rebellion) [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 40, Page 336 & Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 209.
