What Did God Make Wajib For Divine Leaders?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Allah (SWT) has made it Wajib (religious duty Commanded by God and must be obeyed) for the Divine Leaders to make it obligatory for themselves to have a standard of life like the poorer/weaker people of the society; in order that the poverty of the poor does not make him to disobey God (and they are protected from sin and rebellion) [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 40, Page 336 & Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 209.