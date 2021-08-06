Imam Husain (A.S) Holy Shrine’s Dome Washed Ahead of Muharram

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: As the month of Muharram approaches, the dome of the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala, Iraq, was washed and cleaned.

Muharram is the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar.Every year in Muharram, Shia Muslims around the world commemorate the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS), and his companions.

Imam Hussein (AS), a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), and his 72 companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.