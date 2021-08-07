UK: Aya Hashem killers jailed for total of over 200 years

SHAFAQNA- Seven men are jailed for life for killing the Lebanese-born Shia Muslim and the law student at the University of Salford in Manchester, UK. Aya Hachem was killed on the 17th May 2020 by mistake in a planned drive-by shooting and her tragic killing was result of a dispute between rival business owners. One year after the incident, the seven men was sentenced on 5 August, 2021 and they have been jailed for total of over 200 years and Lancashire Police have shared multiple clips and images related to the shooting.

Aya Hachem, a 19-year-old Law student, was tragically shot in the chest and killed on the 17th May 2020 by a gunman in Blackburn, Lancashire; a town with a large Muslim population.

She was on a shopping trip, heading to a local supermarket to buy food for her family to break their Ramadan fast, when she was hit by a bullet shot from a passing Toyota Avensis.

Seven men have been found guilty of the murder of a law student, mistakenly shot during a botched drive-by assassination attempt.

Hachem was not the intended victim. The bullet was intended for the owner of Quickshine Tyres, Pachah Khan, but the shot missed, hitting the student.

The killing was the result of a feud between two businesses, where resentment escalated into violence. Feroz Suleman, the owner of RI Tyres, and his friend Ayaz Hussain recruited Zamir Raja to assassinate Khan, owner of the rival car wash business Quick Shine Tyres.

By May 2020, Feroz Suleman began masterminding a plan to murder Khan. He and Hussain enlisted Raja to carry out the shooting, while another man, Anthony Ennis, was recruited as the driver.

On 17 May shots were fired at Quick Shine from an Avensis car with the second bullet striking Hachem, who was walking past the car wash.

After the teenager fell to the ground, passersby tried to help but she died at the scene. A clip released by investigators shows accomplice Hussain, 36, who recruited the gunman, reacting in horror as officers spot the shooting in the video.

The car, driven by Anthony Ennis, 31, with hitman Zamir Raja, 33, on board drove past Quick Shine Tyres on three occasions shortly before the fatal fourth journey.

CCTV footage captured Suleman stood outside his premises next door at RI Tyres with a “ringside seat” to the shooting he had arranged of Pachah Khan, who ran Quick Shine Tyres.

On Tuesday, a jury at Preston Crown Court took less than four hours to find Suleman, from Blackburn, guilty of murder and the attempted murder of Mr Khan.

Raja, of Stretford, Greater Manchester, and Ennis, of Partington, Greater Manchester, were also convicted of murder and attempted murder, as were other accomplices Kashif Manzoor, 26, of Blackburn, Ayaz Hussain, 35, of Blackburn, Abubakr Satia, 32, of Blackburn, and his brother Uthman Satia, 29, of Blackburn.

Uthman Satia’s girlfriend, Judy Chapman, 26, of Great Harwood, was found guilty of Ms Hachem’s manslaughter but not guilty of the attempted murder of Mr Khan.

Each of the defendants were convicted for their distinct roles in the shooting. Suleman instigated and organised the hit, while Abubakr Satia sourced the car used in the shooting and the petrol intended to burn the car afterwards.

Manzoor was found to be responsible for ensuring the car was running on the day of the incident. Chapman and partner Uthman Satia transported the gunman while Hussain played a key role in orchestrating the shooting.

Raja sourced the firearm used in the shooting, as well as firing the bullets, and Ennis drove the car during the fatal journey.

The group tried to avoid detection by using burner phones and disposing of electronic data, while two of them fled to mainland Europe before being arrested.

The seven men was sentenced on 5 August and they have been jailed for total of over 200 years. Chapman will be sentenced at a date to be confirmed in October.

Source: Daily Mail