Najaf’s Governor announces preparation of two security & health plans to welcome the Month of Muharram

SHAFQANA- Local government in Najaf Ashraf province completes all preparations to welcome Muharram and it announced the arrangements of two security and health plans for holding safe mourning ceremonies for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S) and also Arbaeen.

“Luay aA-Yassiry,” the Governor of Najaf Ashraf, said: “This province has completed all its preparations for the revival of the holy Month of Muharram and the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S).” Emphasizing that the preparations include the implementation of two security and health plans, he added: “The health plan includes countering the Corona epidemic as a threat that is no less important than terrorism. Accordingly, we have tried to ensure that the medical teams as well as the security forces are ready to deal with any actions that violate the instructions of the National Committee for Health and to punish the violators and monitor the observance of health protocols.”

He continued: “But regarding the security plan, it should be said that in this regard, Najaf province has been divided into several security sections and a pre-emptive operation has been carried out to pursue the wanted elements. The desert areas of Najaf will be completely safe with the cooperation of the army units and Popular Mobilization Forces, which will play a major role in the security plan, especially the clearing of the desert areas.”

Najaf Police Chief Brigadier General Faeq Al-Fatlawi also told the Iraqi News Agency: “All security sectors will participate in this security plan and will be fully prepared to face any danger that threatens the province.” He pointed out that in this plan, the security departments are divided into seven specific areas: one of the missions of the security forces is to provide security for Hussaini processions that will be deployed in different parts of the city during the first ten days of Muharram.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English