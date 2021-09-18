Four unchangeable aspects of Imam Hussain (A.S)’s Uprising

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain (A.S) was facing a big problem, as big as the Islamic world itself. It was two-sided, one inside the minds and the other in the political life of the nation. He was working to change both. On the first front, he was working in order to condemn the rule of the Umayyad family, nullify the legitimacy of their power and expose their crimes and corruption to the Muslims. On the second front, the Imam was trying to break away the barrier of fear from the minds of the Muslims and imbue them with enthusiasm, bring back the will-power which they had been robbed of and restore their trust, strength, courage, and reliance on God.

From Zurarah, from Abu Ja’far al-Baqir (A.S) who said:

“Imam Husain (A.S) wrote from Mecca to Muhammad ibn al-Hanafiyyah: In the name of God, the Merciful, the Compassionate. From Hussain ibn Ali to Muhammad ibn Ali and the Hashimites who are with him. [Know that] anyone who joins me will be martyred and anyone who does not join me will not attain victory. Peace.”

This brief letter comprises four fundamental issues that could be regarded as constants in the uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S). The four issues are:

1- Inevitability of getting martyred for anyone who accompanied Imam Hussain (A.S) “Anyone who joins me will be martyred”.

2- Certainty of victory for anyone who would be present in Karbala together with Imam Hussain (A.S). This certainty is derived from the converse of these words: “Anyone who does not join [me] will not be victorious, which clearly implies that whoever joins Imam Hussain (A.S) in this battle, would be victorious, keeping aside the question of the validity of the converse of the statement.

3- Relationship between victory and martyrdom. It was through martyrdom that those who went with Imam Hussain (A.S) would attain victory.

4- This victory would never be repeated again “… and anyone who does not join me will not attain [this] victory.”

We shall talk about these four issues, God willing.

Inevitability of Martyrdom

Among the salient features of Imam Hussain (A.S)’s uprising was the invitation to martyrdom and defying death, all for the sake of God. Since the time he left Mecca for Iraq until the day of Ashura, the Imam did not stop repeating to anyone who met or joined him that his path and theirs was that of martyrdom. Even if one entertains some doubts with regard to some aspects of this singular uprising one can never doubt that Hussain (A.S) was in fact informing the people that he would die on his journey to Iraq. He also declared that the inevitable destination of those who were together with him was martyrdom. Martyrdom would not miss anyone who went with him.

A group of people, whom Imam Hussain (A.S) did not doubt concerning their sincerity or understanding of the political condition of Iraq, warned him not to go there for death would be his end and that of his companions and family if he went. Hussain (A.S) prayed for them for their sincere advice but he did not give up his resolve.

Imam Hussain (A.S) was aware that the Umayyad-engendered state of tribulation which challenged the religion and the nation could not be rooted out except by being killed together with his family and companions. He knew this fact clearly and never doubted it.

The last time Imam Hussain (A.S) disclosed to his family and companions that their end would be martyrdom was on the night before the 10th of Muharram. He gathered his companions and gave a speech in which he relieved them of their duty of allegiance to him. He said:

“Leave me with these people, they are only after me. Should they get hold of me and be able to kill me, they will not pursue you.”

When he became confident that they had resolved to face martyrdom together with him he said to them:

“You will be killed tomorrow and not a single man among you will escape.”

Then they replied: “Praise be to God who blessed us with the honour of being killed along with you”. Anyone who, without prejudice, studies Imam Hussain (A.S)’s conduct as he traveled from Medina to Karbala will have no doubt that he did not make that journey with an eye on power and authority, and that he was not expecting anything for himself and for his supporters but death and nothing but captivity for his womenfolk and children.

This is the first inevitable issue and Imam Hussain (A.S) had stated it in his letter to his brother Muhammad in these words: “Any one who joins me will be martyred.”

Certainty of victory

This is the second unchangeable aspect of the uprising led by Imam Hussain (A.S) which he declared with the same decisiveness with which he declared the first. It is the converse of the second statement “and anyone who does not join me will not attain victory.” The direct meaning of this statement is obvious and the converse is: anyone who joins him attains victory, which is no less obvious than the direct meaning.

Imam Hussain (A.S) declared this fact before he left al-Hijaz for Iraq, and it is very rare for a leader to firmly assert, even before the battle starts, that he would be victorious, except for a rash statement or where it is intended to boost the morale of the fighters. But certainly, Imam Hussain (A.S) was not the type to make rash promises, and he was not intending to boost the people’s morale, in view of the known outcome of the battle.

By victory, the Imam did not mean a military victory on the battlefield and it was impossible that he intended what military leaders seek in wars. We do not doubt this fact, nor do we consider his statement to have been simply arbitrary; the Imam was too well informed of the political and psychological state of the people in Iraq to have expected a military victory or to have been deceived by the people.

The movement which Imam Hussain (A.S) was about to embark on met all the conditions which God required of His servants before He granted them success. These conditions were: faith, sincerity, piety and striving (jihad) in God’s way.

Imam Hussain (A.S) did not entertain a moment’s doubt that God Almighty would support him in his movement and that victory would be his. This is the second certainty of his movement. We have inferred this inevitability from the converse of his words which appeared in the letter: ‘and anyone who does not join us will not attain victory!’

Relationship between victory and martyrdom

This is the third issue that Imam Hussain (A.S)’s letter dealt with, which can be inferred from the first and the second issues.

In the first, the Imam informed us that whoever accompanied him to Iraq would be martyred and in the second he declared that only those who would go with him would attain victory. From these two statements it can be inferred that martyrdom was the only way to attain victory. This is not easy to comprehend unless we explain victory the way we did while discussing the second issue. Then the relationship between victory and martyrdom will become clear.

This victory could not take place except by liberating people’s minds and souls from subjugation to the Umayyads and freeing Islam from the process of distortion which was being carried out in their palaces in the name of Islam, and exploiting the position of Successor to the Messenger of God (PBUH). Such a victory could not be achieved unless this band of people who accompanied Imam Hussain (A.S) liberated the peoples’ conscience, mind and heart from the grip of the Umayyads, annulled the legitimacy of their palace in Syria, and freed Islam from Umayyad control.

This project would not come to light except by offering valuable blood in order to give the people’s conscience a strong jolt which would bring them back to their senses and the position God wanted them to take. This is what the Imam declared in the letter which he wrote to Muhammad ibn al-Hanafiyyah.

This victory will not be repeated in history

This is the fourth thing that would surely happen as declared by Imam Hussain (A.S): “And anyone who does not join me will not attain victory.” This statement explicitly supports our contention that the victory which God caused to happen at the hands of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his helpers would not be repeated again in history.

Events that do not repeat themselves through history are of two kinds: victories after which there is no defeat and defeats after which there is no victory. The victory of Ashura was a victory with no defeat after it… and this is what Imam Hussain (A.S) stated in his letter which we are discussing.

On the day of Ashura, Imam Hussain (A.S) was able to annul the legitimacy of the caliphates of the Umayyads and the Abbasids. Thereafter, their palaces, dissipation, luxury, oppression and aggression no longer constituted any danger to Islam.

Therefore, the battle at Karbala on the day of Ashura was a special victory which God exclusively granted to Imam Hussain (A.S), his Hashimite kinsmen and companions who accompanied him. They attained this victory by being killed—all of them.

Sources:

Ashura, Muhammad Mahdi Al-Asifi