The Quranic interpretation about the leader and the guide to Muslims after the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) according to Sunni and Shia scholars

SHAFAQNA – In the holy Quran, Allah (SWT) has described the virtues and status of the leader and the guide to Muslims after the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). There are also many authentic narrations from Sunni and Shia sources about this vital issue in the Islamic world. In Ayah 7 of Surah Ar-Ra’ad, Allah (SWT) revealed to the Prophet (PBUH): “And the unbelievers say: Why is not a sign sent down to him from his Lord? But you are truly a warner, and to every nation there is a guide.”

Available and authentic narrations from the Prophet (PBUH) who explained about this Ayah by saying: In this Ayah, I am the warner, and the guide is Ali (AS). This narration (Hadith) has been reported by Sunni scholars, for example, the following points are mentioned in Majma’ul Bayan by Tabarsi.

Ibn Abbas has narrated that after the revelation of the Ayah, the holy Prophet (PBUH) said: “I am the warner, and Ali (AS) is the guide after me.” Then he turned to Amiral Momeneen, Ali (AS) and said: “O’ dear Ali, the guided and saved ones toward the truth (Haqq) and justice (Adalah), will accept/embrace and find the right path by you and your light.”

Hakim Haskani in ‘Shawahedul Tanzil’ reported that the holy Prophet (PBUH) on a day when Ali (AS) was also present asked for water to perform Wudhu, and after Wudhu, grabbed Ali’s (AS) hand and put it on his blessed chest and said: Dear Ali, you are the warner; and then put his hand on Ali’s (AS) chest and said: You are the illuminator of the right path for the people. A luminous flame/light of guidance and you are the leader of societies, towns, and civilisations; and I witness that you truly deserve this status and titles. Also Tha’alabi in his Tafseer (commentary) narrated from Ata ibn Sa’eb who narrated from Saeed ibn Jubair who narrated from Ibn Abbas, reported the same narration from Ibn Abbas [1].

Suyuti also narrated: Ibn Marduyah narrated from Abu Barzah Al-Aslami who said: The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: You are only the warner, and the Prophet (PBUH) put his hand on his own chest, and then put his hand on Ali’s (AS) chest and said: There is a guide for any nation [2]. It must be said that the infallible Imams (AS) after Imam Ali (AS) are also the guides for Islamic Ummah, and currently the guide of Ummah is Imam Mahdi (AJ), the twelfth infallible Imam (AS) and the last Imam (AS) right to the Day of Judgment.

