Peaceful demonstrations for release of political prisoners in Bahrain

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of residents of Bahrain’s Sanabis district staged a peaceful demonstration yesterday evening (Friday) demanding the release of political prisoners from Bahrain’s prisons.

Demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Silence is a disgrace” and “Release our prisoners”, as well as holding placards calling for the unconditional release of political prisoners.

The demonstrators also carried pictures of prisoners with the caption “You are free”, including a photo of Hassan Mashima, one of the most prominent political prisoners and leader of the Al-Haq movement, and Abdul Jalil Al-Singace Who is a human rights activist and prisoner in Bahrain.

MEPs in Europe have called on European countries to put pressure on Bahrain over the human rights case in Bahrain and the violations committed by its officials against dissidents and political activists.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English