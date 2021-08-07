Date :Saturday, August 7th, 2021 | Time : 10:56 |ID: 224848 | Print

Peaceful demonstrations for release of political prisoners in Bahrain

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of residents of Bahrain’s Sanabis district staged a peaceful demonstration yesterday evening (Friday) demanding the release of political prisoners from Bahrain’s prisons.

Demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Silence is a disgrace” and “Release our prisoners”, as well as holding placards calling for the unconditional release of political prisoners.

The demonstrators also carried pictures of prisoners with the caption “You are free”, including a photo of Hassan Mashima, one of the most prominent political prisoners and leader of the Al-Haq movement, and Abdul Jalil Al-Singace Who is a human rights activist and prisoner in Bahrain.

MEPs in Europe have called on European countries to put pressure on Bahrain over the human rights case in Bahrain and the violations committed by its officials against dissidents and political activists.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Media rights group calls for release of Bahraini activists
A wave of arrests of Bahraini women and youth as Crown Prince becomes the Prime Minister
About 850 grave human rights violations by Bahraini regime in July
Bahraini protesters condemn violent regime crackdown on political dissent
Bahrain: Youngest political prisoner released after 8 Years of torture
We categorically refuse any violation of Religious Independence - say Bahrain Clerics
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *