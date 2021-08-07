Olympic Karate| Abbasali’s injury prevented her from receiving a bronze medal+ game report
SHAFQANA- Abbasali could not win the fourth round of the competition against the Chinese opponent due to a severe injury that was created for her before the Olympics and intensified during the Olympic Games.
Hamideh Abbasali, the female Iranian karateka in the weight of +61 kg, lost her fourth fight in Group B against Lee Gang from Egypt with a result of 8-4, and by being in the third place, she failed to win a medal and advance to the elimination stage.
Game report:
Hamideh Abbasali was able to defeat her opponent in the first round.
Hamideh Abbasali, the representative of Iran karate in the weight of +61 kg in the 2020 Olympics, won her first fight against an opponent from Algeria with a result of 4-0.
Every 10 minutes, Abbasali performs three more group fights.
step one:
second round:
Hamideh Abbasali lost in the second round and the game against her Swiss opponent with a score of zero to four.
Third round:
Hamideh Abbas Ali Karateka (61 kg) defeated the Egyptian opponent 9-7.
Fourth round:
Hamideh Abbasali’s severe injury caused her to lose this round with a result of 7-4.
