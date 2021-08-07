Security, health measures planned in Najaf for Muharram

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The governor of Najaf in Iraq said special security and health measures will be implemented in the governorate in the lunar Hijri months of Muharram and Safar.

Luay al-Yassiry said the authorities have made the necessary preparations for mourning rituals, especially on the Day of Ashura, Mawazin News reported.

He said the security measures include carrying out preventive operations in cooperation with the army and Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

The health measures involve efforts to ensure the observance of the health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, he added.

Also, the commander of Najaf Police said all security units will be deployed to ensure the security and safety of mourners in the first 10 days of Muharram, especially on Ashura.

Muharram is the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar. Every year in Muharram, Shia Muslims around the world commemorate the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS), and his companions.

Imam Hussein (AS), a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), and his 72 companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.