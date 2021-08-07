Date :Saturday, August 7th, 2021 | Time : 18:53 |ID: 224897 | Print

Security, health measures planned in Najaf for Muharram

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  The governor of Najaf in Iraq said special security and health measures will be implemented in the governorate in the lunar Hijri months of Muharram and Safar.

Luay al-Yassiry said the authorities have made the necessary preparations for mourning rituals, especially on the Day of Ashura, Mawazin News reported.

He said the security measures include carrying out preventive operations in cooperation with the army and Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

The health measures involve efforts to ensure the observance of the health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, he added.

Also, the commander of Najaf Police said all security units will be deployed to ensure the security and safety of mourners in the first 10 days of Muharram, especially on Ashura.

Muharram is the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar. Every year in Muharram, Shia Muslims around the world commemorate the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS), and his companions.

Imam Hussein (AS), a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), and his 72 companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

You might also like
Women health needs neglected after natural disasters, conflicts
Zainebian Mound Sanctuary's opening date announced+ Photos
Purpose of Imam Hussain's [a] Uprising | Shaikh Jafar Hammoud
Genomic Testing to be Harnessed for Precision Medicine in Oncology and Inherited Genetic Disorders
Abd al-Rahman Ibn Abd Rabbah al-Ansari al-Khazraji: the companion of Imam Hussayn (P)
Syria: Shrine of Lady Zaynab (S.A) welcomes mourners on days of Tasua and Ashura
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *