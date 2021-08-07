Date :Saturday, August 7th, 2021 | Time : 19:22 |ID: 224901 | Print

Photos: Palestinian young man, father of five, shot dead by Israeli occupation enemy in Beita, West Bank

SHAFAQNA-ABNA:Palestinian young man Emad Ali Dwaikat was shot dead yesterday by the Israeli occupation army in the occupied West Bank village of Beita.

Imad Dweikat (38 years old), a father of five children, the youngest of them is only two months old. He is Beita’s sixth victim since the start of the Israeli actions to build a settlement outpost on Sabih mountain.  Thousands of Palestinians take part in the funeral procession of martyr Emad Ali Dwaikat.

 

 

