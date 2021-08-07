https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/1-3.jpg 812 720 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-07 19:22:582021-08-07 19:22:58Photos: Palestinian young man, father of five, shot dead by Israeli occupation enemy in Beita, West Bank
Photos: Palestinian young man, father of five, shot dead by Israeli occupation enemy in Beita, West Bank
SHAFAQNA-ABNA:Palestinian young man Emad Ali Dwaikat was shot dead yesterday by the Israeli occupation army in the occupied West Bank village of Beita.
Imad Dweikat (38 years old), a father of five children, the youngest of them is only two months old. He is Beita’s sixth victim since the start of the Israeli actions to build a settlement outpost on Sabih mountain. Thousands of Palestinians take part in the funeral procession of martyr Emad Ali Dwaikat.
