Imam Ali (A.S) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings
SHAFAQNA- Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) [600-663], is the first Imam of the Shia Muslims, the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and his rightful immediate successor.
Biography & Events
From Guardianship of Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S) to return of Imam Mahdi (A.J)
Hadith of Ghadir And the Succession of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
Why Imam Ali’s (A.S) leadership did not materialize immediately after the Prophet’s (PBUH) death?
- Story of Saqifah & appointment of caliphs as depicted in history of Islam
- Why did Imam Ali (A.S) remain silent for 25 years?
How did Imam Ali (A.S) accept the offer of caliphate after twenty five years?
Major challenges during Imam Ali’s (AS) reign: Those who broke away
Major challenges During Imam Ali’s (A.S) Reign: The Wrongdoers & the Disobedient
Major challenges during Imam Ali’s (A.S) Reign: Events after the Battle of Nahrawan & martyrdom of Imam Ali (A.S)
Virtues & Characteristics
Succession of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Teachings of Shiism and Sunnism
Teachings
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The good memory of a man that Allah retains among people is better than the property which others inherit from him
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Do not sell your next life with this world/ Imam Ali’s (AS) letter to his son Imam Hassan (AS)
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: If you had not prevented me from bewailing, I would have produced a store of tears
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The tragedy of the Prophet’s (PBUH) death in Imam Ali’s (AS) expression
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Allah (SWT) has prepared the way for those who turn to Him
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The best abstemiousness is to conceal it
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: There is no good in Belief without Endurance
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Avoid the Satanic hostility that goes hidden in your breasts
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Imam Ali’s (AS) shocking orders to the Governors
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The Necessity Of Self-Organizing for Leaders and Managers
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Know that you have to pass over the pathway of Sirat
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The philosophy of silence of Imam Ali (A.S) according to himself
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Try to be the Sons of the Next World, not this World
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: By what things have you been deceived?… Be ready for Death
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The Complaint of Imam Ali (A.S) from the oppression of the Ummah during the burial of Hazrat Fatimah (S.A)
A mot from Nahj al-Balagha: “O’ men who you are not a man, I wish I did not know you”
Imam Ali’s sermon about the division of community into factions
Imam Ali’s (A.S) sermon about fear of Allah and importance of providing for the next life
Imam Ali’s (A.S) letter to Ziad Ibn Abih: If I find you misappropriating the wealth of Muslims …
