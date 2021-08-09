Date :Monday, August 9th, 2021 | Time : 13:44 |ID: 224961 | Print
Imam Ali,Shia Graph

Imam Ali (A.S) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) [600-663], is the first Imam of the Shia Muslims, the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and his rightful immediate successor.

Biography & Events

  1. From Guardianship of Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S) to return of Imam Mahdi (A.J)

  2. Hadith of Ghadir And the Succession of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) 

  3. Why Imam Ali’s (A.S) leadership did not materialize immediately after the Prophet’s (PBUH) death? 

  4. Story of Saqifah & appointment of caliphs as depicted in history of Islam 
  5. Why did Imam Ali (A.S) remain silent for 25 years?

  6. Why did Imam Ali (A.S) not resort to force?

  7. How did Imam Ali (A.S) accept the offer of caliphate after twenty five years?

  8. Major challenges during Imam Ali’s (AS) reign: Those who broke away

  9. Major challenges During Imam Ali’s (A.S) Reign: The Wrongdoers & the Disobedient

  10. Major challenges during Imam Ali’s (A.S) Reign: Events after the Battle of Nahrawan & martyrdom of Imam Ali (A.S)

Virtues & Characteristics

  1. The Verse of Wilaya

  2. Origins of Shia Islam

  3. Shiism as described by historians

  4. Shiism as described by historians

  5. Forerunners of the Shia in Time of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

  6. Succession of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Teachings of Shiism and Sunnism

Teachings 

  1. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: I impart to you five things

  2. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The good memory of a man that Allah retains among people is better than the property which others inherit from him

  3. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Do not sell your next life with this world/ Imam Ali’s (AS) letter to his son Imam Hassan (AS)

  4. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: If you had not prevented me from bewailing, I would have produced a store of tears

  5. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The tragedy of the Prophet’s (PBUH) death in Imam Ali’s (AS) expression

  6. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Allah (SWT) has prepared the way for those who turn to Him

  7. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The best abstemiousness is to conceal it

  8. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: There is no good in Belief without Endurance

  9. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Avoid the Satanic hostility that goes hidden in your breasts

  10. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Imam Ali’s (AS) shocking orders to the Governors

  11. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The Necessity Of Self-Organizing for Leaders and Managers

  12. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Know that you have to pass over the pathway of Sirat

  13. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The philosophy of silence of Imam Ali (A.S) according to himself

  14. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Try to be the Sons of the Next World, not this World

  15. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: By what things have you been deceived?… Be ready for Death

  16. A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The Complaint of Imam Ali (A.S) from the oppression of the Ummah during the burial of Hazrat Fatimah (S.A)

  17. A mot from Nahj al-Balagha: “O’ men who you are not a man, I wish I did not know you”

  18. Imam Ali’s sermon about the division of community into factions

  19. Imam Ali’s (A.S) Instructions to Zakat Collectors

  20. Imam Ali’s (A.S) sermon about fear of Allah and importance of providing for the next life

  21. Imam Ali’s (A.S) letter to Ziad Ibn Abih: If I find you misappropriating the wealth of Muslims …

You might also like
The Life of Imam Ali - Period of Three Caliphs - Sayed Ammar Nakshawani
Shia Graph, Imam Ali How did Imam Ali (A.S) accept the offer of caliphate after twenty five years?
Imam Hasan ,Shia Graph Imam Hassan (A.S) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings
MUHARRAM SERIES – Why Imam Hussain rose a Resistance against Yazid
Shia Graph, Imam Ali Shafaqna Collection: Imamate and Teachings of Imam Ali (A.S)
Fatimah Zahra Shiagraph Fatimah (S.A), daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (A.S) and Lady Khadija (S.A)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *