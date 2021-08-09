https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/IMG_20210203_021753_072.jpg 750 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-09 13:46:502021-08-09 16:14:42Fatimah Zahra (S.A) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings
Fatimah Zahra (S.A) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings
SHAFAQNA- Lady Fatimah Zahra (615-633), is the daughter of the Prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Lady Khadijah (S.A). She is the wife of Imam Ali (A.S) and the mother of Imam Hassan (A.S) and Imam Hussain (A.S).
Biography & Events
-
Fatimah (S.A), daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (A.S) and Lady Khadija (S.A)
-
-
First day of Dhul-Hijjah: Marriage anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Fatimah (S.A)
-
-
-
-
Virtues & Characteristics
-
-
Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) the link between Prophethood and Imamate
-
-
-
-
-
Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in the Holy Quran And Narrations (Part 1)
-
Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in the Holy Quran and narrations (Part 2)
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!