Fatimah Zahra (S.A) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings

SHAFAQNA- Lady Fatimah Zahra (615-633), is the daughter of the Prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Lady Khadijah (S.A). She is the wife of Imam Ali (A.S) and the mother of Imam Hassan (A.S) and Imam Hussain (A.S).

Biography & Events

  1. Fatimah (S.A), daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (A.S) and Lady Khadija (S.A)

  2. Lady Fatimah’s (S.A) birth and childhood

  3. First day of Dhul-Hijjah: Marriage anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Fatimah (S.A)

  4. Marriage of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A)

  5. Seyyedah Fatimah Al-Zahra (S.A) a Mother

  6. Grievances of Lady Fatimah Al-Zahra (S.A)

  7. Fatimah (S.A) martyred: Succumbing to the Wounds

Virtues & Characteristics

  1. Fatimah (SA) the best woman of the world

  2. Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) the link between Prophethood and Imamate

  3. Lady Fatimah’s (SA) Glorification of Allah (SWT)

  4. Lady Fatima Al-Zahra (S.A); Second Pillar of Islam

  5. Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) manners and knowledge

  6. Lady Fatimah (S.A) and the Night of Divine Decrees

  7. Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in the Holy Quran And Narrations (Part 1)

  8. Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in the Holy Quran and narrations (Part 2)

Teachings

  1. Lady Fatimah (S.A) delivered Fadak Sermon at pinnacles of her eloquence

