Imam Hassan (A.S) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings

SHAFAQNA- Al-Hassan ibn Ali ibn Abi Talib (625-670) is the second Shia Imam and the son of Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Fatimah (S.A).

Biography & Events

  1. Political life of Imam Hassan (AS)

  2. Imam Hassan (A.S), his Imamate and peace treaty

Virtues & Characteristics

  1. Intellectual and moral character of Imam Hassan (AS)

  2. Imam Hassan (A.S) paved the way for Imam Hussain’s (A.S) glorious stand

  3. Some lessons from noble Life of Imam Hassan Al-Mujtaba (A.S)

Teachings 

  1. Imam Al-Hassan’s (A.S) answers to some questions

  2. Words of wisdom of Imam Hassan Al-Mujtaba (A.S)

  3. Over 30 Questions Answered by Imam Hassan (A.S.)

