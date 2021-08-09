https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/HUSSAIN.jpeg 750 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-09 13:52:202021-08-09 14:06:40Imam Hussain (A.S) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings
Imam Hussain (A.S) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings
SHAFAQNA- Hussain ibn Ali ibn Abi Talib (626-680) is the third Imam of the Shia Muslims and the son of Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Fatimah (S.A) who was martyred in the event of Ashura.
Biography & Events
The Route that Imam Hussain (A.S) took when he left Makkah for Iraq
Virtues & Characteristics
Imam Hussain (A.S); a role model for world’s freedom and justice seekers
