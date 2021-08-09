Date :Monday, August 9th, 2021 | Time : 13:52 |ID: 224978 | Print
Imam Hussain (A.S) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings

SHAFAQNA- Hussain ibn Ali ibn Abi Talib (626-680) is the third Imam of the Shia Muslims and the son of Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Fatimah (S.A) who was martyred in the event of Ashura.

Biography & Events

  1. The life of Imam Hussain (A.S)

  2. What is the origin of Ashura?

  3. The Route that Imam Hussain (A.S) took when he left Makkah for Iraq

Virtues & Characteristics

  1. Brilliant and lofty character of Imam Hussain (A.S)

  2. Imam Hussain (A.S); a role model for world’s freedom and justice seekers

  3. Why people mourn for Imam Hussain’s (A.S) martyrdom?

  4. Forty Hadiths in Praise of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Azadari

Teachings 

  1. Lessons we learn from Imam Hussain’s (A.S) movement

  2. Sayings of Imam Hussain (A.S)

  3. Did Imam Hussain (A.S) rise up only for opposing a corrupt ruler like Yazid?

  4. Truth about Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Revolution

