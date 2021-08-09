Date :Monday, August 9th, 2021 | Time : 13:55 |ID: 224982 | Print
Imam Sajjad ,Shia Graph

Imam Sajjad (A.S) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings

SHAFAQNA- Ali ibn Hussain ibn Ali ibn Abi-Talib (AS) (659-713 AD) is the fourth Imam of the Shia Muslims and is known as Al-Sajjad and Zayn Al-Abidin (AS).

Biography & Events

  1. Social and Political Life of Imam Sajjad (A.S)

  2. Imam Zainul-Abideen (A.S.) Who Safeguarded the Hussaini Revolution

Virtues & Characteristics

  1. Noble virtues of Imam Sajjad (A.S)

 

