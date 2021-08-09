https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/BAQIR.jpeg 750 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-09 13:59:292021-08-09 16:06:00Imam Baqir (A.S) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings
Imam Baqir (A.S) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings
SHAFAQNA- Muhammad ibn Ali ibn Al-Hussain (AS) (676-732 AD) is the fifth Imam of the Shia Muslims and is known as Al-Baqir (AS).
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!