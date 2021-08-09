https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sadiq.jpeg 750 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-09 14:01:532021-08-09 16:03:28Imam Sadiq (A.S) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings
Imam Sadiq (A.S) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings
SHAFAQNA- Jaʿfar ibn Muhammad ibn Ali (702-765 AD) is the sixth Imam of the Shia Muslims and is known as Sadiq (AS).
Biography & Events
Virtues & Characteristics
-
Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S) renowned for his virtues, education and accomplishments
-
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!