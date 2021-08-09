Date :Monday, August 9th, 2021 | Time : 14:01 |ID: 225093 | Print
Imam Sadiq (A.S) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings

SHAFAQNA- Jaʿfar ibn Muhammad ibn Ali (702-765 AD) is the sixth Imam of the Shia Muslims and is known as Sadiq (AS).

Biography & Events

  1. The Scientific And Political Life of Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S)

  2. 25th Shawwal: Martyrdom Anniversary of Imam Sadiq (A.S)

  3. Imam Jafar Al-Sadiq (A.S.) and the Adversities

Virtues & Characteristics

  1. Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S) renowned for his virtues, education and accomplishments

  2. Imam Al-Sadiq’s (A.S) high moral standards

Teachings & Major Works

  1. The School of Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S)
Who is Imam al-Sādiq?
Great Scientist & Philosopher | Imam Jafar Al-Sadiq
