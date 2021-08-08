Date :Sunday, August 8th, 2021 | Time : 15:14 |ID: 225150 | Print

Sheikh Maher Hamoud: Lebanese government must be formed at any cost

SHAFQANA- Sheikh Maher Hamoud, the head of the Union of Resistance Scholars, called on Prime Minister Najib Mikati to form a government at any cost.

Sheikh Maher Hammoud stressed in a phone call with Najib Mikati: “If the president’s demands are met, no one will be accused of negligence in tribal rights because what people suffer from is more than the discussion of tribal and religious rights.”

He continued: “At this stage, it is important to form a government at any cost, and this issue showed itself during the speech of the Prime Minister, and the dollar exchange rate fell rapidly.”

Mikati also said in the call that he will not try to be the prime minister but will play the role of savior and if the government is formed, the price of the dollar will be reduced by half.

