ICE’s program for first 11 nights of Muharram

SHAFQANA- In commemoration of Aba Abdillah Hussain and his companions (A.S), the Islamic Centre of England organizes the Majaalis for the first 11 nights of Muharram 2021 in four different languages.

Topic: The Lessons of Ashura for the new Generations.

Date & Time: The Majaalis will be started on Monday 9th August 2021 From 6:00 pm- 10:00 pm.

The Arabic Majlis will be at 6:00 pm in the main home, the speaker will be Hujjatoeslam Sayed Mahdi Rabbani and the reciters for the first 5 nights will be Hajj Md. al-Ashtar and Sayed Jafar al-Mosawi for the second 6 Nights.

The English Majlis will be at 7:00 pm in the main home and the speaker will be Hujjatoeslam Dr. Farrukh Sekalishfar and the reciter will be Seyed Zaigh Ali Shan.

The Farsi Majlis will be at 9:00 pm in the main home. The speaker will be Hujjatoeslam Seyed Hashem Moosavi and the reciter will be Hajj Behzad Mowlaei.

The Urdu Majlis will be at pm, and the speaker will be Sayed Mohsin Rizvi and the reciter will be Sayed Shayan Naqvi.