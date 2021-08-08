Saudi Arabia opens Umrah to vaccinated pilgrims from abroad

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia will begin accepting Umrah pilgrimage requests from vaccinated foreign pilgrims, according to state media .

Authorities in the ministry responsible for coordinating foreign pilgrims will from Monday begin “gradually receiving Umrah requests from various countries of the world,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Any foreign pilgrims must be immunised with a Saudi-recognised vaccine and agree to undergo quarantine, the SPA report said, citing Saudi deputy minister Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, according to France24.

Before Sunday’s announcement, only immunised pilgrims resident in Saudi Arabia were eligible for umrah permits, though the hajj has taken place in a scaled down form since the pandemic began.