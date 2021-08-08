Date :Sunday, August 8th, 2021 | Time : 20:15 |ID: 225172 | Print

UN slams child marriage in Zimbabwe

SHAFAQNA- The UN has slammed child marriage in Zimbabwe following the death of a 14-year-old girl during childbirth at church shrine.

The U.N. in Zimbabwe said in a statement that it “notes with deep concern and condemns strongly” the circumstances leading to the death of Memory Machaya, the 14-year-old girl from rural Marange in the east of the country. “Sadly, disturbing reports of the sexual violation of under-age girls, including forced child marriages continue to surface and indeed this is another sad case,” the U.N. said in its statement, dated Aug. 7.

One in three girls in Zimbabwe was likely to be married before turning 18 years, said the U.N., whose office in Zimbabwe groups all 25 U.N. agencies operating in the country. Zimbabwe has two sets of marriage laws, the Marriage Act and Customary Marriages Act. Neither law gives a minimum age for marriage consent, while the customary law allows polygamy, Reuters reported.

