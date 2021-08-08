Late Egyptian Qari’s house becomes mosque

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Egypt’s Awqaf ministry turned the home of a famous Qari into a mosque.

According to Al-Ahram, the Awqaf department in Qena Governorate turned the home of late Qari Sheikh Ouwaidha into a mosque.

The Qari’s sons, a number of parliamentarians and ordinary people attended the ceremony in which the mosque was inaugurated.

Sheikh Ouwaidha was a renowned Qari who died in 2012at the age of 92. He memorized the entire Quran at the age of 13 before starting to learn recitation.

After learning the skills of Quran recitation in the city of Suez, he returned to his hometown in 1952 and spent many years of his life teaching the styles of recitation.

His Quran teaching sessions were attended by people from all walks of life, including researchers and scholars. In 1970s, he was invited by Al-Azhar Islamic Center to teach Quran recitation styles.