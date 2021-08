https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2-2.jpg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2021-08-08 19:29:16 2021-08-08 19:29:16 Photos: Hazrat Abbas(A.S) holy shrine covered in black to welcome month of sorrow Muharram