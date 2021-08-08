Date :Sunday, August 8th, 2021 | Time : 20:09 |ID: 225201 | Print

Photos: Abess Shakeri Mawkeb in Cologne, Germany preparing for Muharram 1443

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Abess Shakeri Mawkeb in Cologne, Germany is preparing for Muharram 1443.

 

You might also like
President Tayyip Erdogan, Iran, Yemen, Saudi Arabia Erdogan: Not right to blame Iran for Saudi attack
Photos: Aids to needy people near Hazrat Zainab’s (S.A) shrine in Muharram
Special security plan during Muharram 2020 in Najaf Ashraf
Photos: Hamedan bazaar's vending mourning attires apparatus during Muharram
Started from the first day of Muharram, the host restaurant of Al-Abbas (p) prepares hundreds of meals…
Germany: First Muslim running for mayor in Bavaria
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *