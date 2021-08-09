Is it alright to wear black clothing during Muharram and Safar as a mark of respect for Imam Hussain (AS)? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/fatwa.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-08-09 09:45:252021-08-09 09:45:25Is it alright to wear black clothing during Muharram and Safar as a mark of respect for Imam Hussain (AS)? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about wearing black clothing during Muharram and Safar.
Question: Some individuals wear black clothing from first of Muharram till end of Safar as a mark of respect for mourning of Imam Hussain (AS); is this appropriate to do as it takes two months, and is it not disliked?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Wearing black clothing in the mourning period for the family of infallibles (AS) in order to pay respect to Divine Rites and express sorrow, will result in Divine Reward.
Source: leader.ir
