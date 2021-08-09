Is it alright to wear black clothing during Muharram and Safar as a mark of respect for Imam Hussain (AS)? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about wearing black clothing during Muharram and Safar.

Question: Some individuals wear black clothing from first of Muharram till end of Safar as a mark of respect for mourning of Imam Hussain (AS); is this appropriate to do as it takes two months, and is it not disliked?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Wearing black clothing in the mourning period for the family of infallibles (AS) in order to pay respect to Divine Rites and express sorrow, will result in Divine Reward.

